Details of season 3 are being kept fully under wraps, but with season 2 of the fantasy series ending with Crowley and Aziraphale sharing a kiss and thus confirming a romance between them, fans are certainly keen to know if this will be further explored in the show's final instalment.

David Tennant filming for Good Omens season 3. rhosmeinir/Tumblr

With filming currently under way, fans could expect a return to the fantasy world in late 2025/early 2026.

At last year's BAFTAs, Tennant teased more romance between Aziraphale and Crowley to come, telling Michelle Visage on the red carpet: "Well, you don't know how many we've got lined up for series 3. I mean, neither do I to be honest but, you know."

David Tennant on set of Good Omens season 3. rhosmeinir/Tumblr

It was announced last year that the Good Omens TV show would end with one 90-minute finale episode, with Neil Gaiman exiting the series after allegations of sexual misconduct, all of which he strongly denies.

Gaiman contributed to writing the finale but he will not be working on the production and his production company Blank Corporation will not be involved.

The Good Omens season 3 set. rhosmeinir/Tumblr

In January of this year, New York magazine published an in-depth article which detailed a number of accusations against Gaiman. The allegations included claims that Gaiman engaged them in "rough" sex and BDSM without their consent.

Shortly after the article was published, Gaiman released a statement in which he denied the claims, saying that he had "stayed quiet until now, both out of respect for the people who were sharing their stories and out of a desire not to draw even more attention to a lot of misinformation".

The Good Omens season 3 set. rhosmeinir/Tumblr

He continued: "As I read through this latest collection of accounts, there are moments I half-recognise and moments I don't, descriptions of things that happened sitting beside things that emphatically did not happen.

"I'm far from a perfect person, but I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone. Ever."

Gaiman's full statement is published on his blog.

Good Omens seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on Prime Video.

