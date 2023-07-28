Not only that, we got to speak to set designer Michael Ralph, the man behind the magic, who showed us key parts of the shop including the hat rack, which always holds the late Terry Pratchett's hat and scarf, the seat where Crowley makes himself at home, Aziraphale's record collection and, of course, his mountains of books.

The bookshop set, which is is all the more impressive considering it was actually burned down in season 1 and had to be fully rebuilt for season 2, is a complete circle, with letters indicating North, South, East and West on the walls.

Mountains of books are strewn about but, from certain points, you can see through gaps into the shelves across the set and into the coffee shop across the 'street'.

Speaking about his inspiration, Ralph explained: "Everything to me is about the written word. My feeling was that the bookshop needed to be on a crossroads because I believed if Aziraphale had been here for any length of time, the crossroads were important because any crossroads anywhere, whether they be a city, a village, a town, in the desert, in the jungle, a crossroads will give you pause, will give you a sense of wondering what direction to go in."

He added: "When you take that into consideration and you think about the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, the four corners of the earth, and you start talking about things in fours, you start realising we're talking about a compass, North, East, South, and West."

From there, Ralph figured out that the oculus, above Aziraphale's portal to Heaven, is a compass face.

"Neil could say, 'I never wrote it was a compass point' - but did he not? Every time I think of an idea and have this crazy thought, I think, 'It was probably in the book.'"

Good Omens season 2 picks up with our angel and demon after they cut ties from Heaven and Hell in season 1. But not everything is that simple...

Good Omens season 2 will land on Prime Video on 28th July 2023 - try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

Find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our Fantasy hub for more news and features.

