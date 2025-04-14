They must work together to win the games, some taken from the Korean series and others completely brand new, but the aim is also to manipulate their fellow players to their advantage.

Alliances will be formed and broken, but only one winner, using their intelligence, lateral thinking and the power of persuasion, will take home a cash prize.

In the eight-part series, Tennant appears on a screen to guide the players and explain the rules of each game.

In each episode, there’s a Main Match, where they play a group game. The winner is safe and then gets to choose another player to save.

The loser of the Main Match must play in the Death Match and choose another player to be their opponent. The losing player goes home.

David Tennant. Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Speaking exclusively to Radio Times, Anna Kidd, games executive producer on the series, revealed why they chose Tennant, who takes on the role of The Creator, as the one to front the show.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

"In the Korean version of the show, The Creator is this shady character – their face is wrapped in a bandage, you never see them, they're very sinister," she said.

"We knew for ITV, we wanted to bring some personality and wit to it. Genuinely, the only name who was ever on our list was David Tennant.

"He's got this blend of intelligence, humour, and unique charm. He's just the perfect person for this show.

"When we approached him and he watched some of the Korean version, he instantly said yes. He totally nailed the brief.

"Obviously, he's phenomenal at what he does, but he was really invested, and he really understood what the role was and what the games were."

Kidd added: "He brought so much more than we could ever have hoped. We were really lucky – he was absolutely brilliant. He's really going to add something extra to the show."

Genius Game will air on ITV1 in April 2025.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.