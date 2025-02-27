Well, now a new set of celebrities are set to face the hot seat, as it's been unveiled that Gary Lineker, David Tennant, Danny Dyer and Jade Thirlwall will all be taking part in the new run.

Each episode will see them take the spotlight, with the interview set to be their "most honest, funny, chaotic – and heartwarming – to date", according to the synopsis.

The Assembly line-up: Gary Lineker, David Tennant, Jade Thirlwall and Danny Dyer. ITV

Nothing is off limits, and so we're set to find out a whole lot more about these stars than ever before.

As for what they'll be quizzed about, the possibilities are endless.

Not only has Tennant just come off of hosting the BAFTAs this year, he's also set to star in The Hack and Good Omens season 3.

Of course, he is best known for being the Tenth Doctor in Doctor Who, so could questions take a bit more of a sci-fi turn?

Danny Dyer has recently been seen on our screens alongside Tennant in Disney Plus drama Rivals, but is also set to star in Marching Powder and another intriguing film project in which he'll be the only actor to feature in the entire movie.

As for Lineker, as he reaches the end of his momentous tenure on Match of the Day, things could take a sporty turn, with Lineker surely having plenty of stories from his days on the pitch in store.

Elsewhere, Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall has been achieving chart-topping success as a solo artist, with her songs also revealing some of the lows of being in the industry.

So, there's no limit to where the questions could go! We'll just have to bide our time and wait to see what gets directed their way.

On the announcement of the stars in the new season, Katie Rawcliffe, director of entertainment & daytime at ITV, said: "We’re delighted that such an esteemed group of famous faces have agreed to be part of this fresh and distinct format coming to ITV1 and ITVX soon.

"Gary, David, Jade and Danny’s interviews with The Assembly all promise to be captivating, unmissable television with real warmth, and we cannot wait to share it with our viewers."

The series has been produced by Rockerdale Studios, who, with ITV, "have worked with national and local autistic and neurodivergent organisations to ensure every element of The Assembly works for and with autistic and neurodivergent voices".

The BBC pilot, which aired during last year's Autism Acceptance Week, went down a treat with viewers and was celebrated for its platforming of neurodivergent communities.

The Assembly will air on ITV1 and ITVX in 2025.

