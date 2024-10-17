Nick Love, who has also directed The Business, The Sweeney and The Firm, helms the new comedy film, which is described as "an outrageous, proper naughty comedy about addiction, violence, and happy endings".

It stars Dyer as an aging football hooligan struggling to keep his family together, while the rest of the cast is filled out by Stephanie Leonidas, Callum Macnab, Arty Dyer, Bailey Patrick, Lex Shrapnel, Janet Kumah and Geoff Bell.

You can watch the uncensored trailer for Marching Powder right here now.

The synopsis for the film says: "There’s romance, there’s comedy, but this ain’t no romcom… Set in the irreverent and profane world of cult classic The Football Factory, Marching Powder is a hilarious, poignant and action-packed big screen comedy-drama.

"The film follows the story of Jack Jones (Dyer), an aging, drug-taking football hooligan who feels increasingly irrelevant in today’s society as he struggles to keep his family together.

"Hooked on drugs and adrenaline; and struggling to resist the pull of his firm of fellow football fans, Jack is arrested after some violent matchday exploits and given six weeks to turn his life around, or else face a long spell in prison.

"Juggling his marriage, his mates, his hard-nut bully of a father-in-law, and his unhinged 25-year-old brother-in-law, Jack tries to get his life back on track, but his world slowly starts to spiral out of control. Can Jack overcome his inner demons, or is he heading for jail?"

Dyer will this week be seen in new Disney Plus series Rivals, while his Sky comedy series Mr Bigstuff has been renewed for a second season.

Marching Powder will be released in cinemas in 2025.

