Speaking of getting into character, Dyer exclusively told RadioTimes.com: "I've never worn a wig for anything so I didn't realise it's a lot of aggravation. I

"'m one of those actors – you wrap and you want to get straight into your motor. But most people in this had wigs so there was a queue of people to get their wigs off."

Joking that he is "losing [his] hair", having a fringe was a welcome thing for the actor.

More like this

Rivals cast Disney+

"I was playing with that fringe all day," he said. "Really good wig I had as well. With the moustache, it sort of worked well. I put the wig on and I became the character."

But if there is one thing Dyer wasn't particularly swayed by when filming, it was singing!

"I can't really sing, I was singing without music to a room full of people and that was quite early in the shoot as well," he told RadioTimes.com.

He added: "You've got to commit. I tell you what, Bat Out Of Hell – it's a tricky song and it goes for 12 minutes. Luckily, they cut me off at 6!"

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Rivals will be released on Disney Plus on 18th October 2024. Sign up to Disney Plus now for £4.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.