Danny Dyer "loved" his fabulous Rivals wig – but really didn't like singing
Danny Dyer has opened up on some of his favourite moments filming new Disney Plus series Rivals, including some moment he wasn't all that keen on.
The EastEnders legend stars as Freddie Jones, an electronics businessman extraordinaire who is perhaps one of the richest men in Rutshire, and Dyer certainly looks worlds apart from other roles viewers have seen him in.
Speaking of getting into character, Dyer exclusively told RadioTimes.com: "I've never worn a wig for anything so I didn't realise it's a lot of aggravation. I
"'m one of those actors – you wrap and you want to get straight into your motor. But most people in this had wigs so there was a queue of people to get their wigs off."
Joking that he is "losing [his] hair", having a fringe was a welcome thing for the actor.
"I was playing with that fringe all day," he said. "Really good wig I had as well. With the moustache, it sort of worked well. I put the wig on and I became the character."
But if there is one thing Dyer wasn't particularly swayed by when filming, it was singing!
"I can't really sing, I was singing without music to a room full of people and that was quite early in the shoot as well," he told RadioTimes.com.
He added: "You've got to commit. I tell you what, Bat Out Of Hell – it's a tricky song and it goes for 12 minutes. Luckily, they cut me off at 6!"
