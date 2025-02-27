The news comes just one month after the release of ex-partner Molly Mae's own Prime Video series, Molly Mae: Behind It All, where she got candid about the breakdown of her relationship with Fury.

Some of Fury's own problems were highlighted in Mae's documentary, but this new BBC series is set to get even more personal as he allows cameras into every aspect of his life.

Described as a "candid, access-all-areas series", the new show will also include access to those closest to Fury.

Tommy Fury in Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury. BBC

According to the synopsis: "Just a year ago Tommy Fury seemed to have it all - victory over his biggest adversary Jake Paul, love with Molly-Mae and a beautiful baby daughter, Bambi.

"But in his last fight he damaged his hand and, unable to train, his life span out of control.

"Tommy has spent over a year out of the ring, and so winning his upcoming fight means even more.

"With unprecedented access to Tommy and his inner circle, the build-up to the fight is about much more than boxing, it’s a way of fulfilling a family legacy, which goes to the very centre of who Tommy is - and who he wants to be."

Read more:

On the announcement of his new series, Fury said: "A lot of people see me in the ring, they see me on social media, but they don’t see ME - the person behind all of that.

"I’m excited for everyone to finally be able to see what goes on behind the scenes, how the big fights are made, all the ups and downs as well as a glimpse into my private life."

The series will consist of 10 episodes in total and will be produced by All3Media’s Optomen, the production company behind At Home with the Furys, which Fury did feature in but which primarily focused on his older brother Tyson and his immediate family.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

On the announcement of Tommy's series, Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment at the BBC, said: "The gloves are off in this candid, access-all-areas insight into the real life of Tommy Fury.

"With unprecedented insights, audiences will see Tommy as they never have before. Whilst he remains undefeated in his boxing career, he is also determined to remain on his feet outside of the ring."

Similarly, Rebecca McLaughlin, executive producer for Optomen, added: "Tommy has given extraordinary access, giving us a candid and unfiltered insight into his life and the unpredictable world of crossover boxing."

An exact release date for Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury. has not yet been unveiled, but we do know that the series will be coming to BBC Three and iPlayer later this year.

Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury. will debut on BBC Three and iPlayer later this year.

Ad

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.