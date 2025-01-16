Millions of fans were left shocked when Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury announced they had broken off their engagement and split up after five years together, something that is shown in the documentary, but Molly wants audiences to know there is so much more to it than that.

During a Q&A with RadioTimes.com and other press, Molly opened up on just what her documentary is about and why it won't be defined by her public split.

"It's definitely so much more than a break-up documentary," she explained. "Obviously we do talk about the break-up and we're very honest in what we share with the break-up. But it's so much more. It focuses on parts of my life that I haven't really delved into before."

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing

Molly-Mae explained that while the Q&A was taking place, filming was happening for the final three episodes of the documentary, which will focus on aspects of motherhood, body confidence and running two businesses all while having a two-year-old to raise.

She added: "Navigating it [all] through a break-up has been a really challenging time. But I think to have the team that I have had to just follow it whilst [it's] being going on so naturally and so authentically, it just felt right."

The documentary focuses on the weeks following her break-up and the launch of her business, with Molly-Mae facing criticism of it being a "publicity stunt", which she strongly denies.

"I think that for me, above everything, has been the most frustrating part," Molly told RadioTimes.com and other press.

"I actually say in the documentary I wish it was a publicity stunt, because it'd be a lot easier, because going through all of this with the turmoil of a break-up has been incredibly hard, and I think to have those comments, and I do see the comments, I see all of them.

"People say, 'This has obviously just been done for launch of your brand or a publicity stunt.' That is very painful to me, because it's real life. Tommy and I have a baby together, and it's a really hard thing that we've both gone through the last six months. And I wish it was a stunt because it would have been a lot easier. But it isn't."

She hopes that with the documentary, plenty of questions from fans and spectators alike will be answered and hopefully they will be able to see "the real side of it".

Molly-Mae added: "It's kind of like you're a bit of a fly on the wall. And, like I say, I think people will be quite surprised by how honest we've been."

Molly-Mae: Behind It All episodes 1-3 launch exclusively on Prime Video on 17th January. The latter three episodes will drop in spring 2025.

