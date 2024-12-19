"This year has been a transformative one for Molly, and we're thrilled to offer Prime Video audiences exclusive, intimate access to her daily life and exciting new ventures through this series," said Hannah Blyth, Head of TV at Prime Video UK.

So, when can fans tune into the new documentary? Read on for everything you need to know about Molly-Mae: Behind It All.

When will Molly-Mae: Behind It All be released on Prime Video?

Molly-Mae Hague behind the scenes of her documentary. Prime Video

The first three episodes of Molly-Mae: Behind It All will be released on Friday 17th January on Prime Video.

The following three episodes will be released in spring 2025.

Molly-Mae: Behind It All – What is it about?

The six-part documentary was announced back in November, confirming that it would give viewers unprecedented access into Molly-Mae's life, behind the vlog camera.

The synopsis further reads: "This documentary will take viewers beyond the headlines to uncover the real Molly-Mae, following her journey after her highly publicised break-up. We’ll see Molly-Mae adapt to the challenges of motherhood, all while preparing to launch her biggest business venture to date: Maebe.

"In this intimate look, we uncover how these experiences have shaped her into the powerhouse entrepreneur she is today. Balancing the demands of motherhood, the weight of her brand’s success, and the high stakes of her latest business launch, this documentary offers an unfiltered glimpse into her strength and ambition.

"This is Molly-Mae as we've never seen her before - raw, real and redefining what it means to thrive under intense public scrutiny."

Who features in Molly-Mae: Behind It All?

Molly-Mae Hague Prime Video

Based on the trailer that was released for the documentary, the series will feature interviews from Molly-Mae herself and those closest to her.

Those confirmed are as follows:

Zoe Hague

Stephen Hague

Molly-Mae: Behind It All trailer – Can I watch it?

Yes! The full trailer for Molly-Mae: Behind It All was released on Wednesday 18th December and you can watch it below.

Molly-Mae: Behind It All will stream on Prime Video on 17th January.

