In an interview with Deadline, Theroux explained that given his work on The Louis Theroux Podcast, it didn't make sense to have a similar format on television.

"They don't sit that well alongside each other, but what I got from that article was that I am not making programmes for the BBC anymore, which is not true," he told the publication.

"The bottom line is I am still making programmes for the BBC - I am making a documentary for the BBC at the moment. I also make programmes outside the BBC, and am making a documentary [for another platform] at the moment. We've put that to bed, haven't we?"

Louis Theroux and Anthony Joshua in Louis Theroux Interviews. BBC

Theroux's production company, Mindhouse, previously released Boybands Forever on BBC Two and has a long list of impressive credits across various channels and streamers. Its projects include Prime Video's KSI: In Real Life, Netflix's Can I Tell You a Secret? and ITV's Prince William: We Can End Homelessness.

"We're just pleased to still be in business, because the environment has been unforgiving," Theroux said of Mindhouse. "It feels as though there's been this evisceration of the industry, and a lot of it is to do with streaming and specifically phones, social media, TikTok, Instagram Reels and people making content themselves."

He continued: "In some ways that's a beautiful thing and it is exciting. I have kids so I can see how habits are changing, but for those who came up in TV making when there were five channels and a few more on cable, it is quite an adaptation.

"We have tried to stay true to what we believe in and what we’re good at. Not to sound really basic, but that means make good programmes, documentaries that challenge and provoke, and trust the audience will be there for them."

