Now in her new Prime Video documentary, Behind It All, viewers will watch on as the entrepreneur "navigates the challenges of motherhood, launching her new business and her highly publicised break-up".

And in a clip shared with RadioTimes.com (see above), we have an exclusive look at the sheer star power that Molly-Mae brings as she launches her business.

In the preview, Molly-Mae's manager Francesca Britton-Lynch says that she's not sure her client understands just how famous and in-demand she has become – but the reality is clear in an unplanned meet-and-greet that brings fans from all over.

"It's a cool meet-and-greet, but it's not meant to be a meet-and-greet," says a frustrated Molly-Mae. "If we planned to do it outside like that, I would have put flowers up... I'm standing in crisp packets and cigarettes on the street next to a trap door!"

The documentary, which debuts with the first three episodes on 17th January, will give viewers unprecedented access to Molly-Mae's life, behind the vlog camera and beyond the headlines.

It won't be holding anything back and aims to show audiences how Molly-Mae's experiences "have shaped her into the powerhouse entrepreneur she is today".

As per the synopsis, the documentary will cover Molly-Mae "balancing the demands of motherhood, the weight of her brand's success, and the high stakes of her latest business launch", as it offers an "unfiltered glimpse into her strength and ambition".

Molly-Mae: Behind It All episodes 1-3 launch exclusively on Prime Video on 17th January. The latter three episodes will drop in Spring 2025.

