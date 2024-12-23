It might sound harsh, but it's true – I prefer dogs to people. I don’t think you realise how much dogs will change things until you have one. They have transformed my life for the better and I’m determined to do everything I can for them.

My passion – or should I say obsession – with rescue dogs began when I was ten. After years of me pestering my mum, she finally gave in and we provided Arnie with a home. Our bond was instantaneous – I had a best friend overnight and he found love, trust and consistency with me. We navigated life together.

In 2016, I rescued Eric from the Dogs Trust centre in Basildon. Lisa the manager found Eric for me, so to film her incredible work all these years later in my new, four-part documentary, Pete Wicks: For Dogs’ Sake, is so special.

It’s a series I’ve been desperate to do for a decade. Why? Well, it’s estimated that there are around 100,000 dogs in UK rescue centres. But only one in five people who get a dog, get a rescue. I hope this film encourages more people to see dog rescue as a viable option. Even the dogs in the most wonderful centres, with the very best teams (all absolute unsung heroes in my eyes), need a home of their own.

Filming the series was a privilege, but also emotionally difficult. I don’t mind saying that.

I cried several times. It’s heartbreaking when you witness a dog arrive after a bad start in life, you can see the sadness in their eyes. But with care, their personality begins to emerge. It can be a long process to get older dogs who have suffered years of abuse to trust again, but it’s rewarding and beautiful when it happens.

It’s a common misconception that rescue dogs and puppies have more problems than those from breeders. Of course difficulties can arise, but the reality is all dogs have a story and pattern of behaviour. Puppies from a bad breeder can have many issues, including severe medical problems that need urgent veterinary care and sometimes even lead to death.

We also have a massive problem with social media fuelling a desire for "designer" breeds, craved as fashion statements. The reality of looking after them is rather different. As I’ve written about in my book For the Love of Frenchies, seeing dogs as “must-have” accessories instead of living, breathing, beautiful animals has increased the epidemic of greedy, cruel breeders. The parents are often badly treated and discarded like rubbish when their breeding life is over.

This is something I’ve spent a decade trying to raise awareness about, as well as volunteering – I’ve even helped to rescue dogs from meat farms in South Korea. But I hope this series draws more attention to the problems on our doorstep.

We’re a nation of dog lovers – there are around 12 million of them in the UK. But not everyone should have a dog. It’s a massive responsibility. If you can enrich a dog’s life and give them what they need, then do it. If you have any doubt about your ability to do that, don’t. As much as we want every dog to be re-homed, just one negative experience is the minute they go back ten steps and further trauma is created. What they all deserve is commitment, stability and love.

Pete Wicks: For Dog's Sake begins Tuesday, 7th January at 8pm on U&W.

