The trailer sees Molly-Mae speak candidly of her highly publicised relationship with Tommy Fury and their subsequent split.

"We were utterly obsessed with one another," Molly can be heard saying, as she continues, "All I ever wanted was to get married [and] suddenly overnight every part of my life changed. The last couple of months have been the worst couple of months of my life.

"Sometimes it really hits you that I'm in this alone now."

Molly-Mae Hague. Prime Video

The documentary will feature interviews with Molly's loved ones, including her parents and sister, and will chronicle the highs and lows of her opening of her new business Maebe.

"I don't know what the future holds, but this is a good opportunity to say how I actually feel," the trailer concludes.

You can watch the full clip now.

The documentary won't be holding anything back as it aims to show audiences how Molly's experiences "have shaped her into the powerhouse entrepreneur she is today".

The synopsis continues: "Balancing the demands of motherhood, the weight of her brand’s success, and the high stakes of her latest business launch, this documentary offers an unfiltered glimpse into her strength and ambition.

"This is Molly-Mae as we've never seen her before – raw, real and redefining what it means to thrive under intense public scrutiny."

Molly-Mae: Behind It All will stream on Prime Video on 17th January.

