It is said that the series will give viewers an unprecedented look at Molly-Mae's life, following her journey after her highly publicised breakup with Tommy Fury.

The synopsis for the series says: "We’ll see Molly-Mae adapt to the challenges of motherhood, all while preparing to launch her biggest business venture to date: 'Maebe'.

"In this intimate look, we uncover how these experiences have shaped her into the powerhouse entrepreneur she is today."

Molly-Mae Hague Prime Video

The synopsis continues: "Balancing the demands of motherhood, the weight of her brand’s success, and the high stakes of her latest business launch, this documentary offers an unfiltered glimpse into her strength and ambition.

"This is Molly-Mae as we’ve never seen her before - raw, real and redefining what it means to thrive under intense public scrutiny."

Hannah Blyth, head of TV at Prime Video UK, said in a statement: "This year has been a transformative one for Molly, and we’re thrilled to offer Prime Video audiences exclusive, intimate access to her daily life and exciting new ventures through this series.

"Molly is a true powerhouse and her authenticity, resilience, and strength will undoubtedly resonate with viewers as she opens up like never before.

"It’s been a true pleasure collaborating with Molly and the talented teams at [production companies] Lorton, Navybee and Workerbee."

Molly-Mae was last year seen in another fly-on-the-wall documentary, At Home with the Furys, alongside her ex-boyfriend and his family.

That show, which was released on Netflix, has been renewed for a second season.

The Molly-Mae docuseries will stream on Prime Video from 17th January 2025.

