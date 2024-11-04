It is expected to arrive on the platform 31st December 2024, meaning viewers don't have long to wait until they see how the documentary has been created.

In addition to the documentary, Netflix has also announced that it will premiere Avicii’s last show from Ibiza's Ushuaïa, offering fans a chance to relive his final performance.

The official synopsis for the documentary says: "This is the unlikely story of Tim Bergling, a shy and insecure boy who, without realising it, suddenly created one of the world's most loved artists – Avicii.

"Through unique home movies and a huge private archive, we get to follow Tim on a winding journey through life - from the very first breath at the maternity ward in Stockholm in 1989 to the tragic end in Oman in 2018.

"This is a film where Tim himself is the narrator and he shares his inner self in a way we haven't heard before. Through himself and everyone close to him - family, artist colleagues and best friends – we get to know Tim – the boy behind Avicii – for the first time."

The film has been directed by Henrik Burman and produced by Björn Tjärnberg, and follows another documentary on the DJ that was released in 2017, called Avicii: True Stories.

Avicii – I'm Tim will premiere on Netflix on Tuesday 31st December 2024. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

