This means viewers only have a couple of weeks to wait until they can see the documentary, which will follow the Queen over a year, as she attends official engagements and never-before-seen private meetings with domestic abuse survivors and change makers.

The Queen has been involved in spreading awareness of domestic and sexual violence for over a decade, and the film is also set to see her hosting roundtables with teenagers and celebrating International Women’s Day at Buckingham Palace, while it will explore why perpetrators abuse, asking how we can stop the cycle of abuse.

Queen Camilla opening the new 'Safe Space' during a visit to Aberdeen Art Gallery. Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The film has been produced and directed by Angela Byrne and Kerene Barefield, with Barefield saying when it was first announced: "It has been a privilege to have been entrusted to produce this film and observe firsthand Her Majesty The Queen's work in the field of domestic abuse.

"Our aim was to not only highlight the devastation caused by domestic abuse in the UK, but also give a voice and re-empower the victims.

"The Queen is not alone in trying to 'obliterate' this curse, and we have been honoured to work with charities and services who work on the frontline to support survivors, rehabilitate victims and campaign for change.

"We are humbled that our brave survivors have told their stories on camera. It is our belief that by sharing them in this film, we can help people understand what abuse looks like in 2024.

"If we understand what it looks like, together we will be able to tackle domestic abuse and make a difference."

This isn't the only Royal documentary set to air on ITV this year. In fact, today (Wednesday 30th October), a documentary called Prince William: We Can End Homelessness is set to air, which will focus on Homewards, Prince William's five-year programme that aims to show it is possible to end homelessness, starting with six locations across the UK.

Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors will air on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm on Monday 11th November.

