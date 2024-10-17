One of the operations it is set to explore involves those undertaken around Operation Nimrod, the Iranian Embassy siege in London in 1980.

Federico Ruiz, Commissioning Editor for factual and non-scripted at Paramount+, said in a statement: "We are really excited to have one of Hollywood’s biggest actors, and one of Britain’s greatest exports, narrating this brand new series.

"When you watch their extraordinary stories, it’s clear that the real-life exploits and bravery of these soldiers would put most silver screen superheroes to shame."

Tom Hardy

The series is produced by Soho Studios Entertainment and Two Rivers Media, with the founder of the former company, Ian Lamarra, saying: "Tom Hardy is the perfect narrator for this series. He is incredibly knowledgable, absolutely passionate and respectful of the subject with his voice adding a really premium flavour."

Hardy will soon be seen in the third Venom film, Venom: The Last Dance, alongside the likes of Stephen Graham, Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

It was also reported earlier this month that he is in final negotiations, along with Dame Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan, to star in Guy Ritchie's series The Associate.

That series will see "family fortunes and reputations at risk, odd alliances unfold, and betrayal around every corner; and while the family might be London’s most elite fixers today, the nature of their business means there is no guarantee what’s in store tomorrow".

Special Forces: Most Daring Missions will stream on Paramount+.

