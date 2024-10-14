Offering a rare glimpse into "when The Beatles became the most influential and beloved band of all time", the documentary will be released on Tuesday 29th November on Disney Plus.

The synopsis reads: "On 7th February 1964, The Beatles arrived in New York City to unprecedented excitement and hysteria.

"From the instant they landed at Kennedy Airport, met by thousands of fans, Beatlemania swept New York and the entire country.

The Beatles. Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

"Their thrilling debut performance on The Ed Sullivan Show captivated more than 73 million viewers, the most watched television event of its time.

"Beatles '64 presents the spectacle, but also reflects a more intimate behind-the-scenes story, capturing the camaraderie of John, Paul, George and Ringo as they experienced unimaginable fame."

The documentary includes footage of live performances from The Beatles' first American concert at the Washington, DC Coliseum.

The music and footage included in the documentary are "augmented by newly filmed interviews with Paul and Ringo", and the doc also includes interviews with fans whose lives were transformed by The Beatles.

Coinciding with the documentary's release, seven American Beatles albums have been analogue cut for 180-gram audiophile vinyl from their original mono master tapes for global release on Tuesday 22nd November.

Meet The Beatles!, The Beatles' Second Album, A Hard Day's Night (Original Motion Picture Sound Track), Something New, The Beatles' Story (2LP), Beatles '65 and The Early Beatles are available now for pre-order in a new vinyl box set titled The Beatles: 1964 US Albums in Mono, with six of the titles also available individually.

Beatles '64 will be available to stream on Disney Plus from Tuesday 29th November. Sign up to Disney Plus now for £4.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year.

