With unique and unprecedented access to the prince, the series "captures rare behind-the-scenes footage of the prince at work, as he confronts the scale of the crisis and recruits his dedicated Homewards team".

In the trailer for the new documentary, Prince William says he has "taken some inspiration and guidance from what my mother did, particularly with homelessness", as he questions what he can "bring" to his role and utilise his platform.

Prince William. Kensington Palace

"I don't believe we should be living with homelessness in the 21st century," he adds.

In a further promo, he says: "I think it's really important that we can try and change and tackle the narrative around homelessness.

"People live with it, we see it every day in our lives, that's something I want to challenge."

You can watch the trailer below.

From serving Christmas dinner at a homeless shelter to a series of moving encounters with those experiencing or on the brink of homelessness across the UK, the two-parter follows the prince and his team "as they explore solutions to the homelessness crisis".

Told through candid interviews with the prince, he explains how he was first introduced to the reality of homelessness by his mother and how he does the same with his own children.

The documentary also features interviews with former England footballer Fara Williams, fire chief Dr Sabrina Cohen-Hatton and TV presenter Gail Porter, who share their own experiences of homelessness, as well as individuals and families who have experienced homelessness themselves.

Prince William: We Can End Homelessness will air on ITV1 and ITVX from Wednesday 30th October.

