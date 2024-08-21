The Queen has been involved in spreading awareness of domestic and sexual violence for over a decade, and the film will follow her over the course of a year as she attends official engagements and never-before-seen private meetings with survivors and change makers, who are trying to achieve progress in this field.

Her Majesty The Queen said in a statement from Buckingham Palace earlier this year: "I have learned from my conversations with these brave survivors that what they want above all is to be listened to and believed, to prevent the same thing happening to others.

"Let's not lose this precious opportunity to speak up and galvanise action that will see the end of these heinous crimes forever. With determination and courage we will succeed."

Queen Camilla opening the new 'Safe Space' during a visit to Aberdeen Art Gallery. Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Sue Murphy, Director of Factual Entertainment at ITV said: "ITV is proud to be making this documentary with Her Majesty the Queen about this hugely important subject. We hope the film will raise awareness and inspire change in our society."

The documentary, the Queen's first since her coronation last year, will feature interviews with victims of domestic abuse and relatives who have lost loved-ones as well as those working to end the violence.

She will also be seen hosting roundtables with teenagers, celebrating International Women’s Day at Buckingham Palace and meeting survivors who, if they hadn’t made it to a refuge, could have lost their lives. The film will also explore why perpetrators abuse, and asks how we can stop the cycle of abuse.

It is being produced and directed by Angela Byrne and Kerene Barefield, with Barefield saying: "It has been a privilege to have been entrusted to produce this film and observe firsthand Her Majesty The Queen's work in the field of domestic abuse.

"Our aim was to not only highlight the devastation caused by domestic abuse in the UK, but also give a voice and re-empower the victims. The Queen is not alone in trying to 'obliterate' this curse, and we have been honoured to work with charities and services who work on the frontline to support survivors, rehabilitate victims and campaign for change.

"We are humbled that our brave survivors have told their stories on camera. It is our belief that by sharing them in this film, we can help people understand what abuse looks like in 2024. If we understand what it looks like, together we will be able to tackle domestic abuse and make a difference."

Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors (w/t) will be shown on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player later this year.

