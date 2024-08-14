The one-hour programme, which is now called Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me, will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Monday 26th August at 8pm.

Filming started on the documentary mere days after Dowden's diagnosis at the age of 32, and is the professional's second personal documentary programme, following Strictly Amy: Crohn's and Me.

Amy Dowden and Dianne Buswell in Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me. BBC/Wildflame Productions

Over 15 months of filming, the programme captures the difficult times, tough decisions and glorious moments, including when Dowden was able to return to Strictly Come Dancing for the professionals' dance in the final.

When the documentary was first announced, Dowden said: "A year ago I was recently married and about to go on honeymoon, it was an exciting new chapter in my life, but finding a lump on my breast changed my life.

"I never thought at my age I would get cancer and, despite having family members and friends who were cancer survivors, had no idea just what the impact on my life would be.

"I’ve learnt so much about myself and what a cancer diagnosis means on this journey. I hope others find hope and strength from this film, and that it encourages everyone to check themselves, no matter what age you are."

Dowden announced in February that, following treatment, her cancer check-up results came back with "no evidence of disease".

She will be seen back in the line-up of professionals for this year's season of Strictly Come Dancing.

Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Monday 26th August 2024.

