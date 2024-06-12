However, as of February 2024, Dowden has been told that her cancer check-up results came back with "no evidence of disease", and she was recently confirmed as part of this year's professional dancer line-up.

Six days after her diagnosis, Dowden allowed cameras to follow her experiences, in which she was faced with surgery, chemotherapy, fertility treatment and uncertainty over 15 months.

Amy Dowden. BBC/Wildflame/Stephen Hart

What is being described as a "raw, deeply personal and honest" film, Amy Dowden: Fight of My Life follows the dancer through "the most turbulent year of her life".

"A year ago I was recently married and about to go on [my] honeymoon, it was an exciting new chapter in my life, but finding a lump on my breast changed my life," said Dowden.

"I never thought at my age I would get cancer and, despite having family members and friends who were cancer survivors, had no idea just what the impact on my life would be.

"I've learnt so much about myself and what a cancer diagnosis means on this journey. I hope others find hope and strength from this film, and that it encourages everyone to check themselves, no matter what age you are."

Nick Andrews, BBC Cymru Wales's head of commissioning, said: "The courage and resilience Amy has shown over the past couple of years is without doubt.

"To then have the strength to also allow cameras follow her deeply personal experience in the hope that something positive will come out of what has been such a difficult experience for her and her family is nothing short of extraordinary. This film is very inspiring."

Amy Dowden: Fight of My Life will air on BBC One and iPlayer this summer.

