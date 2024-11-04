He was airlifted to hospital and the BBC paused production on the show, later announcing in November 2023 that it had been taken off air "for the foreseeable future".

Now, TV Zone has reported that Flintoff will speak about the crash in depth for a Disney Plus documentary, which will be produced by South Shore and directed by John Dower.

This reporting comes from production listings for a feature-length programme, which have also been "backed up by listings in the public domain".

Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness for Top Gear. BBC Studios/Vincent Dolman

Earlier this year, Flintoff returned to TV for the first time since the crash in a new season of his cricketing show Field of Dreams.

Speaking on that programme, he said of the crash: "I thought I could shake it off, I wanted to shake it off and say, 'Here I am, I'm alright,' but it's not been the case of that, it's a lot harder than I thought. As much as I wanted to go out and do things, I've just not been able to."

Meanwhile, it was confirmed recently that Flintoff will be presenting a new reboot of darts-themed TV show Bullseye, which will air a Christmas special this year on ITV.

When the reboot was announced, Flintoff said of his involvement: "I love the darts and Bullseye was one of my favourite shows as a kid. Can't quite believe I'll get to host this Christmas special. You can't beat a bit of Bully!"

