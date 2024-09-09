During a chat with Radio Times magazine, Grand Tour producer (and former Top Gear producer) Andy Wilman discussed the series's future, and why he thinks it won't be back at all.

“What happened to Freddie was terrible and it’s wonderful to see him back [with Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams]. Top Gear coming back is a different question," he said.

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff. Gareth Copley/Getty Images

"I don’t think the BBC has the will to make a car show. I don’t think they’re interested in the topic, or that there’s anyone interested in doing it.”

More like this

Wilman also discussed former Top Gear and The Grand Tour host Richard Hammond's own accident in 2006, explaining: “It’s still burned in my brain.

"I have never felt fear and panic like that. You are completely helpless and completely angry and frustrated that you’re making an eight-minute TV item and he’s a father, critically ill in a hospital bed.”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Earlier this year, it was announced The Grand Tour would continue with new presenters, with Hammond and fellow presenters Jeremy Clarkson and James May set to bid farewell to the series after the upcoming Zimbawe special.

You can read the full interview in this week's issue of Radio Times magazine.

Previous seasons of Top Gear are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.