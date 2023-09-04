Tyson Fury 'agrees to second season' of Netflix's At Home with the Furys
Tyson Fury will reportedly be stepping into the reality TV ring once more.
Netflix reality series At Home with the Furys is reportedly set to return, having become a hit with the streamer's subscribers.
The show's first season dropped in August, and featured an all-access look at the life of heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury, as well as his wife Paris, father John, his six children and his brother Tommy Fury with his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague.
The Sun first reported news of the show's apparent renewal, with a source telling the publication: "Tyson’s show was a runaway hit for Netflix and they’ve been keen to get him to agree a second.
"Tyson had some reservations but has finally said he’d be up for inviting the cameras back into his life. Paris is expecting their seventh child this month so it’ll be a while."
RadioTimes.com has reached out to Netflix for comment.
The renewal may come as a surprise to some, after Paris previously told Capital XTRA that Fury "wanted to cancel the whole show" when they were halfway through filming.
Fury confirmed this, saying: "I’d be on the phone with my lawyers, 'Is there any way I can get out of this? I don’t know what I’ve signed up for again. I said I’d never do it again, I’ve done it again. I’ve made a mistake.'"
The series has been praised for its sensitive exploration of Fury's bipolar disorder and ADHD, as well as his struggles with depression, anxiety, alcohol addiction and drug abuse.
Netflix has recently bolstered its reality output with the announcement that Emma and Matt Willis will be hosting a UK version of Love Is Blind.
