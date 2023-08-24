Sky further promises that the series will challenge the audience "to think about the power and influence the family wields across many facets of society - not just popular culture".

It will explore the family's rise to prominence, the extent of their global reach, and the cost that comes with being some of the most famous women on the planet.

"Whether you like, loathe or are indifferent to the Kardashians, you cannot deny the family’s grip on popular culture and influence on society," said Sky's director of documentaries and factual, Poppy Dixon.

"The story behind how these women redefined the word 'dynasty', all whilst our attitude to celebrity, race and women has changed, is inspiring, thought-provoking and tells us so much about ourselves."

Meanwhile, Clare Cameron, an executive producer at production company 72 Films, added, "As a filmmaker, you might question what is left to reveal about the Kardashian-Jenners – arguably one of the most famously over-exposed families in Hollywood.

"Through our interviews with those who have been in the family’s orbit since the beginning, we uncover their personal motivations, and explore how a changing culture allowed their influence on women around the world to thrive."

House of Kardashian will premiere on Sky Documentaries and NOW in autumn – you can sign up for Sky TV here.

