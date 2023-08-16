In the nine-part series, we see Tyson getting to grips with life outside the ring, and viewers also get a glimpse into the champ's wider family life, with his half-brother Tommy Fury and partner Molly-Mae Hague (who are no strangers to reality TV themselves, having met during the fifth season of Love Island) also appearing on the show.

But will the Fury family be back for season two? Here’s what we know so far.

Will At Home with the Furys return for season 2?

At Home With The Furys. Netflix

Netflix are yet to confirm whether the Fury family will be back on our screens for a second season, however reports have recently emerged claiming that the streamer has already recommissioned At Home With The Furys.

"They’re so confident it will be a hit with audiences that they want more and filming is due to start this autumn," a reported insider told The Sun earlier this month, describing the rumoured news as "great news for fans of Tyson, as well as those being introduced to the career and home life of the boxer for the first time".

"Netflix are sure the show will have everyone hooked and were quick to snap up the leading man up before his diary became too full," the source added.

Tyson and wife Paris haven’t spoken out about plans for a second season yet, though, but we’ll keep you updated as soon as we know more.

What will happen in At Home With The Furys season 2?

Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury. Instagram/@MollyMae

If the reports suggesting that filming could begin this autumn are to be believed, it’s possible that we could get a glimpse into Tommy and Molly-Mae’s engagement celebrations and even wedding planning.

This summer, Tommy proposed to his girlfriend of four years while on a romantic trip to Ibiza, and the couple, who also became parents for the first time back in January, will be in the thick of marriage prep.

In a YouTube video shared shortly after the proposal, Molly-Mae revealed that the pair plan to tie the knot in a church in the UK "as Tommy is religious".

Although they won’t be getting hitched until at least 2025, as Molly-Mae’s sister Zoe is getting married next year, there’s always a chance they fancy getting a head start on preparations.

Tyson and Paris Fury are also set to welcome their seventh child later this year, after announcing the happy news in March, so it’s certainly set to be a busy time for the family.

At Home with the Furys season 1 is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

