BBC News reported that Attenborough's distinctive voice has been used in various YouTube videos, with the news channel showing a clip of his real voice set against an AI-generated version – with little to distinguish the replica from the genuine thing.

Commenting on the use of his voice by AI, Attenborough told the BBC: “Having spent a lifetime trying to speak what I believe to be the truth, I am profoundly disturbed to find these days my identity is being stolen by others and greatly object to them using it to say whatever they wish.”

Attenborough is currently narrating the BBC's latest nature series Asia, about the landscapes, wildlife and natural wonders of the world's largest continent.

The conversations around AI continue to buzz through the film and TV industries, with the news of the late Sir Michael Parkinson's podcast series prompting debate about the legitimacy of its usage.

The new podcast will feature an AI that is trained in Parkinson's interview style and can recreate an approximation of his voice.

Explaining the concept on BBC Radio 4, producer Jamie Anderson said: "These are brand new interviews, and the AI we’ve created is as close to the late Sir Michael as we could possibly get it.

"He is autonomous, so we let him start the interview and after that it is up to AI Sir Michael."

Parkinson's son Mike has said that the team involved "are very aware of the legal and ethical issues, and they will not try to pass this off as real".

He hopes that the project will introduce his father's work to younger people, saying: "It’s a wonderful way of extending the life of someone who was an outlier and a unique talent of his generation."

