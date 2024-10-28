His son, Mike, has now teamed up with production company Deep Fusion Films for an eight-episode podcast series hosted by an AI that is trained on Sir Michael's interview style and can recreate an approximation of his voice.

Virtually Parkinson producer Jamie Anderson explained the concept on BBC Radio 4: "These are brand new interviews, and the AI we’ve created is as close to the late Sir Michael as we could possibly get it.

"He is autonomous, so we let him start the interview and after that it is up to AI Sir Michael."

Mike Parkinson joined Anderson on Radio 4's Today, where he insisted that Deep Fusion were "very ethical in their approach" to artificial intelligence, amid concerns about the technology costing the jobs of real people across various industries.

In this case, some have expressed frustration that a living journalist could not have conducted these interviews, while others have criticised the technological resurrection of deceased stars as morbid and uncanny.

Anderson argued that "the AI Michael is not replacing a presenter, it is a new podcast where Sir Michael’s legacy has continued".

Mike continued: "[Deep Fusion] are very aware of the legal and ethical issues, and they will not try to pass this off as real."

He hopes that the project will introduce his father's work to younger people, adding: "It’s a wonderful way of extending the life of someone who was an outlier and a unique talent of his generation."

The line-up of Virtually Parkinson is still to be announced, but Anderson has promised "notable, noteworthy people" and revealed that there are a "few slots remaining".

In life, Parkinson's most famous interviewees included Muhammad Ali, Billy Connolly, Sir Paul McCartney, Madonna, Sir Elton John and Miss Piggy, to name but a few.

