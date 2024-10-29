Hammer: Heroes, Legends and Monsters celebrates the 90th anniversary of the studio, and will trace its origins as a fledgling business based out of a humble back office to one of the most iconic forces in British film history.

Deep Fusion boss Ben Field said (via Deadline): "As a figure central to Hammer’s success, Cushing’s presence is crucial to telling the story authentically.

"His work, particularly alongside Christopher Lee, was instrumental in shaping the brand and legacy of Hammer Films.

"Including him allows the project to honour the spirit and impact he had on the studio and its fans, creating a connection between the past and this new exploration."

Field added that his company has secured permission from all necessary parties to proceed with its recreation.

Horror genre heavyweights Tim Burton, John Carpenter, Joe Dante and John Logan will also feature in Hammer: Heroes, Legends and Monsters, while the work of studio stalwart Christopher Lee will also be honoured.

The film premieres on Sky Arts at 9pm on Thursday 31st October 2024, to tie in with Halloween.

Deep Fusion made headlines earlier this week with the announcement of an eight-episode podcast interview series, hosted by an AI-generated version of late broadcaster Michael Parkinson.

The project, produced with the support of Parkinson's family and estate, is currently in the works, with producer Jamie Anderson teasing "noteworthy" guests already attached and a "few slots" still waiting to be filled.

Hammer: Heroes, Legends and Monsters airs on Sky Arts on Halloween.

