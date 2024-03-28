Poyzer posted a screenshot of an email, which read: "Sorry for the delay – we have had the approval from the BBC to use the AI-generated voice so we won't need Sara anymore."

She described the email as "sobering" in her post, which soon went viral and sparked an online debate about voice actors losing out to the technology.

Responding to criticism of the decision, the BBC said it was aware of "discussion in the last 24 hours regarding our use of AI in relation to voiceover work", adding there was "some important context to this".

The statement read: "We are making a highly sensitive documentary which features a contributor who is nearing the end of life and is now unable to speak."

The statement added that the BBC has been working closely with this person's family on how to represent their voice "when words they have written are read out" at the end of the film.

"In these very particular circumstances and with the family's wishes in mind we have agreed to use AI for a brief section to recreate a voice which can now no longer be heard."

The statement added that the use of the technology would be "clearly labelled within the film".

The news comes at a time of great uncertainty in the TV and film industry about the use of AI.

BBC Broadcasting House in London. Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

Earlier this month, the BBC announced that it will experiment with generative AI for the promotion of Doctor Who.

David Housden, Head of Media Inventory at the BBC, said: "Generative AI offers a great opportunity to speed up making the extra assets to get more experiments live for more content that we are trying to promote.

"We’re going to take it one step a time, starting simple and learning as we go. We have chosen to start with Doctor Who, as it is a joint content priority for both BBC Public Service UK and BBC Studios marketing teams.

"There’s a rich variety of content in the Whoniverse collection on iPlayer to test and learn with, and Doctor Who thematically lends itself to AI, which is a bonus."

