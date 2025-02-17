Along with becoming the latest champs, the couple won a whopping £50,000 cash prize.

Grace Jackson and Luca Bish just missed out on winning as they came in second place, but there was no bad blood as all the finalists wished each other well.

The couple join Molly Smith and Tom Clare, who won last year's All Stars season, and are still together one year on - will the latest winners go the same distance?

It's been quite the roller coaster of a winter as a new cohort of familiar Islanders entered the villa once more in the hopes of a second chance at love.

There were walk-outs, brutal dumpings and awkward love triangles, but it all came down to this moment!

Unlike the usual seasons, the Islanders did not have any glamorous final dates or a declaration ceremony as the All Stars format moves away from the original series.

Love Island's creative director Mike Spencer previously told RadioTimes.com how he and other show bosses keep the format "fresh".

"We're lucky that we have room for 57 nights," he said of the summer series. "It's a big commitment to the viewers and we appreciate and understand that.

"So I think we've got to continuously make sure the show feels now and it feels of this time, it feels modern, it keeps people entertained, and I think we've just got to keep being as reactive as possible."

Spencer continued: "And also make sure that the format evolves with the show, and that's what I think we've tried to do over the last few series, so I think we will absolutely be continuing to do that; look at the format, what's going to keep people entertained, excited and, obviously most important, tuning in."

