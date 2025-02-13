The Prime Video series was always lauded as having the largest monetary prize in history and now, with a winner having been crowned, we know just who has taken it home.

After plenty of physical, mental and strategic challenges, it was Player 831 (Jeffrey Randall Allen) who won Beast Games, beating 1,000 contestants who were all competing for a $5 million prize pot.

Allen took home a whopping $10 million in the end, managing to beat other players who had taken bribes and lost along the way.

The final challenge saw player 831 go head-to-head with player 830 to find the suitcase containing a cheque for $10 million, having to pick between a number of them before finally finding the coveted one.

Amazon actually gave MrBeast creative control of Beast Games, and it's safe to say that the show has produced a mixture of reactions, but it's undeniable that the stakes are very high in this show.

Read more:

Across the series, there were various prizes to be won, with other contestants having left with a private island and other major chunks of money. So, while there was one winner of Beast Games, there were quite a few players that ended up taking home a very significant cheque.

MrBeast revealed that throughout the entirety of the series, more than $20 million had been given away to 85 (out of 1,000) players, so that's certainly one for the books! Especially seeing as most entertainment shows rely on the premise of there only being one sole winner and everyone else losing out on things completely.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As for now, fans can watch the series back on Prime Video but in terms of the show's future, it's not yet been confirmed if Prime Video will be renewing Beast Games for season 2.

MrBeast himself has said that he's "100 per cent" sure it'll be happening, despite no official news from the streamer.

He previously said in an interview: “I was told not to talk about [season 2 and season 3]. I love what we did with Beast Games. I’m doing it. I loved working with Prime Video so I’m sure we’re going to do it with them. 100 per cent. There’s no way we’re not.”

Beast Games is available to watch on Prime Video now – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.