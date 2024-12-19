Based on MrBeast's (Jimmy Donaldson) YouTube show, the series joins Prime Video's eclectic catalogue today (Thursday 19th December).

MrBeast, who is also hosting the series, said of the show: "My goal is to make the greatest show possible and prove YouTubers and creators can succeed on other platforms.

"Amazon gave me the creative control I need to try and make it happen. I hope to make the YouTube community proud."

So, when do new episodes of Beast Games land on Prime Video? Read on for everything you need to know about the new competition series.

Beast Games release schedule: When do new episodes land on Prime Video?

MrBeast. Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The competition series has a staggered release on Prime Video, with episodes one and two being released on the same day, with consecutive episodes to follow weekly on the streamer.

Below is the full release schedule for the first season of Beast Games.

Episode 1 - Thursday 19th December

Episode 2 - Thursday 19th December

Episode 3 - Thursday 26th December

Episode 4 - Thursday 2nd January

Episode 5 - Thursday 9th January

Episode 6 - Thursday 16th January

Episode 7 - Thursday 23rd January

Episode 8 - Thursday 30th January

Episode 9 - Thursday 6th February

Episode 10 - Thursday 13th February

How many episodes will there be of Beast Games?

There are a total of 10 episodes of Beast Games on Prime Video.

With its weekly release, viewers can stay tuned up until Thursday 13th February, when the final episode is scheduled to be released.

Is there a trailer for Beast Games?

Yes. The trailer for Beast Games was released ahead of it landing on Prime Video. In the trailer, viewers can get a closer insight into what the competition series consists of.

You can watch the full trailer below.

Beast Games is available to watch on Prime Vide now – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

