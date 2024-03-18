MrBeast will host and executive produce the series, which will be available in more than 240 countries and territories exclusively on Prime Video.

Speaking about the show, MrBeast said: "My goal is to make the greatest show possible and prove YouTubers and creators can succeed on other platforms."

He added: "Amazon gave me the creative control I need to try and make it happen. I hope to make the YouTube community proud."

MrBeast has made a name for himself on YouTube with a number of ambitious videos, including $456,000 Squid Game In Real Life, I Built Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory and World's Most Dangerous Escape Room.

Meanwhile Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, said: "MrBeast has captured the attention and imagination of fans of all ages, from all walks of life, and all over the world.

"We are excited to work with Jimmy and his talented team to bring his brilliant, high production, and stakes-raising concepts to Beast Games for our global customers to experience."

And Vernon Sanders, the studio's head of television, added: "When MrBeast first told us about his concept for the show, we were blown away by his ambition to make Beast Games the biggest reality competition series ever.

"We’d like to thank Aaron DeBevoise, Nic Paul, and the Spotter team for the introduction and kickstarting this journey for us."

