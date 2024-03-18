Recent additions to the streamer include Yorgos Lanthimos's acclaimed film Poor Things, which won four Oscars at this year's Academy Awards, Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version), and the ongoing FX drama Shōgun.

Uber One first launched in 2022, and combines benefits and discounts across both Uber Eats and Uber.

Since its launch, it has amassed over one million members in the UK.

Luke Bradley Jones, the General Manager of Disney Plus EMEA said that the partnership was part of a strategy to "broaden the reach of Disney Plus to a wider audience".

"Through our collaboration with Uber Eats and participation in the Uber One program, even more customers across the UK have the opportunity to enjoy streaming world-class entertainment, including award-winning and critically acclaimed exclusive original series, blockbuster movies, and binge-worthy shows," he explained.

Meanwhile Maya Gallego Spiers, the head of marketing UKI at Uber and Uber Eats, said: "Uber One saves members on the things that matter most to them, whether it is going places, eating food or watching stuff and it’s already being enjoyed by over 1 million people.

"This new opportunity with Disney Plus will give our customers even more reasons to sign up to Uber One."

