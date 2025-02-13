From the images (which can be seen above and below), we can see the stunning Greek island backdrop of the series as well as a very steely-eyed Hawes lining up her shot on a rifle.

In another image, we see Highmore's Edward looking particularly shocked at whatever he's just seen.

Keeley Hawes as Julie in The Assassin. Prime Video

What we do know is that the series will most certainly pack a twist (or several) as it comes from Harry and Jack Williams, who helm the Two Brothers Pictures production company, which has brought us shows like Boat Story, Dinosaur, Baptiste and The Missing.

Both Hawes and Highmore serve as executive producers on the series and further casting has also now been revealed, including Gina Gershon (Riverdale), Shalom Brune-Franklin (The Tourist), Jack Davenport (The Morning Show) and Alan Dale (Dynasty).

Gerald Kyd (The Split), Devon Terrell (Totally Completely Fine), Richard Dormer (Blue Lights) and David Dencik (The Ipcress File) also round out the cast of The Assassin.

Freddie Highmore as Edward in The Assassin. Prime Video

Speaking about the series, Hawes said: “I feel so lucky to have spent the summer in Athens with the wonderful Freddie Highmore and surrounded by a cast and crew of such high calibre.

"Bringing Jack and Harry’s spectacular scripts to life was an absolute joy - going to work has never been so much fun. I hope everyone enjoys The Assassin as much as we did."

Similarly, Highmore added: “It doesn’t get better than a Greek adventure alongside the lovely and incomparable Keeley Hawes! I’m really excited for people to glimpse some of what we’ve been up to.

"It was a joy to collaborate with such a brilliant cast and crew, and I feel very lucky that Harry and Jack Williams entrusted us with their characteristically thrilling writing… Other than that, all I can say is that it’s going to be quite some six episodes!”

The official synopsis for the series reads: "Secluded on a remote Greek island, retired assassin Julie (Hawes) has a somewhat thorny reunion with her estranged son, Edward (Highmore), visiting from England.

"Armed with questions around new information on his paternity, Edward battles to find the right time to speak to his frustratingly distant mother. But, when the moment finally presents itself, things take a deadly turn as Julie’s dangerous past catches up with her and they are forced to flee the island and go on the run together."

It continues: "Edward’s quest for truth clashes with Julie’s secrecy whilst they are forced to work together in a fight for survival, testing their dysfunctional relationship to its limits.

"Amid uncovering a dark conspiracy they believe to be their only threat, a greater danger emerges that will destroy their relationship entirely. In a race against time, Julie fights to save Edward and salvage their relationship as past and present collide in a showdown across the globe."

