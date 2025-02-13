In the original episode, Edwards made a cameo appearance as himself, briefly presenting BBC News about the events in the episode, where people were vanishing due to the powers of a possessed young girl, Chloe Webber.

Edwards pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children back in July 2024, with it later decided that the former broadcaster would be given six months' imprisonment suspended for two years and would be required to complete a sex offender programme.

Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards. Leon Neal/Getty Images

Now, the Doctor Who episode has been redubbed to remove any trace of Edwards, being replaced by actress Becky Wright, who has previously worked on the Doctor Who podcast series.

In terms of what has been changed within the episode, the main story of course remains the same, but certain pieces of dialogue have been changed.

Within the original episode, Edwards can be heard narrating coverage, saying: "My God, what’s going on here? The crowd has just vanished, right in front of my eyes. It’s impossible. Bob, can we go to you in the box? Bob? Not you too?"

After the crisis is resolved, he is heard again saying: "They’ve reappeared! It's quite incredible. And a mystery man, we've no idea who he is, has picked up the flame. It's more than heat and light, it's hope and it's courage and it's love."

Now, the lines have been replaced with: "My God, what’s going on here? The crowd has vanished, they’re gone, everyone has gone. Thousands of people have just gone, right in front of my eyes, it’s impossible. Bob? Bob, can we join you in the box? Not you too Bob."

As well as Wright narrating: "Just look at this, utterly incredible scenes at the Olympic Stadium. 80,000 athletes and spectators, they disappeared, they’ve come back. They’ve returned, they’ve reappeared. It’s quite incredible."

The episode now features the iPlayer disclaimer: "This programme has been edited since broadcast. There are a number of reasons why a programme may have been edited including legal, contractual or technical issues."

Previously speaking on archive material, a BBC spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: "As you would expect we are actively considering the availability of our archive.

"While we don't routinely delete content from the BBC archive as it is a matter of historical record, we do consider the continued use and re-use of material on a case-by-case basis."

Doctor Who season 15 will be released in May 2025.

