Doctor Who has periodically made use of real-life television personalities to help ground the show more firmly in our world, with Edwards being one such case.

He appears briefly presenting on BBC News about the events of the episode, in which people begin mysteriously disappearing due to the otherworldly powers of a possessed young girl.

David Tennant and Billie Piper in Doctor Who (BBC) BBC

Immediately after the incident, Edwards can be heard narrating coverage, saying: "My God, what’s going on here? The crowd has just vanished, right in front of my eyes. It’s impossible. Bob, can we go to you in the box? Bob? Not you too?"

After the crisis is resolved, he is heard again saying: "They’ve reappeared! It's quite incredible. And a mystery man, we've no idea who he is, has picked up the flame. It's more than heat and light, it's hope and it's courage and it's love."

According to The Mirror, the episode is likely to be re-edited, with Edwards's lines to be dubbed over by another actor. RadioTimes.com has reached out to the BBC for further comment.

The BBC is currently facing questions about its handling of the scandal surrounding Edwards, with Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy questioning director-general Tim Davie today on why the newsreader was paid for months after his arrest in November.

Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy. Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Earlier this week, a BBC spokesperson commented: "In November 2023, whilst Mr Edwards was suspended, the BBC as his employer at the time was made aware in confidence that he had been arrested on suspicion of serious offences and released on bail whilst the police continued their investigation.

"At the time, no charges had been brought against Mr Edwards and the BBC had also been made aware of significant risk to his health.

"Today we have learnt of the conclusion of the police process in the details as presented to the court. If at any point during the period Mr Edwards was employed by the BBC he had been charged, the BBC had determined it would act immediately to dismiss him.

"In the end, at the point of charge he was no longer an employee of the BBC."

Advertisement

Today, Nandy told BBC News: "My concern is to make sure warning signs are caught, complaints are acted on, public money used well, and to make sure as far as humanly possible, we don't have a repeat of this situation in the future."