The long-time BBC News presenter will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday morning. He was previously arrested last November and was then charged with the offences on Wednesday 26th June.

A police spokesperson said (via The Sun): "Huw Edwards, 62, of Southwark, London has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children following a Met Police investigation.

"The offences, which are alleged to have taken place between December 2020 and April 2022, relate to images shared on a WhatsApp chat.

"Edwards was arrested on 8th November 2023. He was charged on Wednesday, 26th June following authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service.

"He has been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 31st July."

Huw Edwards on BBC News. Jeff Overs/BBC News & Current Affairs via Getty Images

News of Edwards’s resignation from the BBC was announced in April. The news came nine months after it was revealed that Edwards was facing allegations over payments for sexually explicit images, for which he was suspended from the BBC.

At the time of the allegations, which were first published by The Sun, Edwards was named as the presenter in question by his wife, Vicky Flind, who made a statement on his behalf.

That statement explained that Edwards was in hospital at the time, being treated for "serious mental health issues".

At the time of his resignation, Edwards was the BBC's highest-earning newsreader. It was revealed more recently that Edwards was paid between £475,000 and £479,999 in the 2023-24 financial year, a salary that made him the BBC's third-highest-paid presenter overall.