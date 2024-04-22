Following allegations first published by The Sun and the subsequent speculation that followed, Edwards was named as the presenter in question by his wife, Vicky Flind, who made a statement on his behalf.

That statement explained that Edwards was then in hospital, being treated for "serious mental health issues".

A BBC spokesperson said today (Monday 22nd April): "Huw Edwards has today resigned and left the BBC. After 40 years of service, Huw has explained that his decision was made on the basis of medical advice from his doctors.

"The BBC has accepted his resignation which it believes will allow all parties to move forward. We don’t believe it appropriate to comment further."

Huw Edwards. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Across his decades-spanning career with the BBC, the presenter became known for his coverage of state events, including last year’s coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, as well as the 2019 general election.

He joined the BBC as a news trainee in 1984, and went on to present across a host of news programmes, including Breakfast News, One O'Clock News, Six O'Clock News, Newsnight and Panorama. Before his 2023 suspension, he was the lead presenter for BBC News at Ten.

Flind's statement in 2023 was released shortly after the Met Police confirmed there was no evidence that Edwards had committed a criminal offence, and closed its enquiries related to the allegations.

She said at the time: "In light of the recent reporting regarding the 'BBC Presenter', I am making this statement on behalf of my husband Huw Edwards, after what have been five extremely difficult days for our family.

"I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children.

"Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues. As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years.

"The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he'll stay for the foreseeable future."

For help and support with mental health, please visit mind.org.uk or samaritans.org, or contact Samaritans' 24-hour helpline on 116 123.