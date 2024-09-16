Huw Edwards won't be jailed – gets suspended sentence for child abuse images
Huw Edwards has been sentenced for child sex abuse imagery offences.
Huw Edwards will not serve jail time for child abuse images following his sentencing this morning (Monday 16th September).
The former BBC newsreader has been given six months' imprisonment suspended for two years and is required to complete a sex offender programme.
Edwards will also be placed on the sex offenders register for seven years. This means he will need to notify police of his whereabouts.
In a statement (via BBC News), the Crown Prosecution Service said: "Accessing indecent images of children perpetuates the sexual exploitation of them, which has deep, long-lasting trauma for these victims.
"The CPS and Metropolitan Police were able to prove that Edwards was receiving illegal images and videos involving children via WhatsApp.
"This prosecution sends a clear message that the CPS, working alongside the police, will work to bring to justice those who seek to exploit children, wherever that abuse takes place."
More to follow...