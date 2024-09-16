Edwards will also be placed on the sex offenders register for seven years. This means he will need to notify police of his whereabouts.

In a statement (via BBC News), the Crown Prosecution Service said: "Accessing indecent images of children perpetuates the sexual exploitation of them, which has deep, long-lasting trauma for these victims.

"The CPS and Metropolitan Police were able to prove that Edwards was receiving illegal images and videos involving children via WhatsApp.

"This prosecution sends a clear message that the CPS, working alongside the police, will work to bring to justice those who seek to exploit children, wherever that abuse takes place."

