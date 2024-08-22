Starring as mother Julie and son Edward in the new series will be Bodyguard's Keeley Hawes and The Good Doctor's Freddie Highmore, who find themselves in danger when Julie's past catches up with her.

With Julie having previously worked as an assassin and since retired, this series sounds as though it will be jam-packed full of many twists and turns as conspiracies are uncovered and secrets emerge.

The official synopsis for The Assassin reads: "Secluded on a remote Greek island, retired assassin Julie (Hawes) has a somewhat thorny reunion with her estranged son, Edward (Highmore), visiting from England.

More like this

"Armed with questions around new information on his paternity, Edward battles to find the right time to speak to his frustratingly distant mother. But, when the moment finally presents itself, things take a deadly turn as Julie’s dangerous past catches up with her and they are forced to flee the island and go on the run together."

Freddie Highmore as Shaun in The Good Doctor season 7. Disney

It continues: "Edward’s quest for truth clashes with Julie’s secrecy whilst they are forced to work together in a fight for survival, testing their dysfunctional relationship to its limits.

"Amid uncovering a dark conspiracy they believe to be their only threat, a greater danger emerges that will destroy their relationship entirely. In a race against time, Julie fights to save Edward and salvage their relationship as past and present collide in a showdown across the globe."

Read more:

Hawes is, of course, known for her roles in Spooks, Ashes to Ashes, Line of Duty and Bodyguard but has most recently been seen on our screens in Netflix's Scoop as well as Orphan Black: Echoes.

As for Highmore, he had numerous starring roles as a child in films such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and The Spiderwick Chronicles. But Highmore is perhaps best known for his leading roles in Bates Motel and The Good Doctor, which recently wrapped up with its seventh and final season.

They will be joined in The Assassin by a confirmed cast that includes Gina Gershon (New Amsterdam), Shalom Brune-Franklin (The Tourist), Jack Davenport (The Morning Show), Alan Dale (Neighbours) Gerald Kyd (The Split), Devon Terrell (Totally Completely Fine), Richard Dormer (Blue Lights) and David Dencik (The Ipcress File).

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Further cast will be announced at a later date and as of now, a release date has not been announced for the new series.

On the announcement of The Assassin, Prime Video UK's head of TV, Hannah Blyth, said: “From the moment Harry and Jack shared their vision for The Assassin, we knew that it would resonate perfectly with our audience.

“The Assassin promises to deliver a high-stakes thriller with a dynamic mother-son relationship at its core, packed with twists and turns that will keep our audience hooked from start to finish. We can’t wait for our customers to immerse themselves in this gripping new series.”

The Assassin will be coming to Prime Video – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.