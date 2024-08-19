While all eyes may be on Toadie, who is set to make his exit in the coming weeks, Mel will also be taking centre stage. In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Cowden explained just how grave the situation becomes for Mel.

"She does end up in an incredible amount of danger, absolutely," the actress promised. "There's some pretty scary people out there, and she hurts herself quite early on, so it becomes quite difficult for her to be able to escape from said bad people!

"Mel, she sort of gets into this just because she's worried about Toad, and she's concerned about his state of mind; so she goes with him to check these things out. So she's really unaware of what she's getting herself into."

While viewers will have to keep watching to find out Mel's fate, Cowden was asked what it was like filming such intense scenes.

"It was 44 and above degrees every day we were out there. And I don't think I've ever encountered so many flies in my entire life. I definitely ate about 7 of them!

"It was really taxing, it was incredibly taxing. It was an incredibly difficult week to film, but it was also incredibly amazing to be in such an amazing location, and our crew were so incredible," she added.

"I think it was a bit of a feat; we haven't done that sort of thing on Neighbours very often. So it was real stretch for not only the actors, but for everyone involved."

Asked if Holly has any suspicions about Heath, Cowden's co-star Lucinda Armstrong Hall told RadioTimes.com: "No, no, not at all.

"I think with Holly and Heath's love affair, it starts very innocent from Holly's end. I think she's attracted to the money, and initially the excitement of what he has, and it does evolve into something more emotional between them.

"But she definitely doesn't suspect. She does know that he's a bad boy, and she's aware of that, but that's about the extent of it."

Neighbours' Death in the Outback week continues until Thursday 22nd August on Amazon Freevee.

Neighbours continues on Amazon Freevee every Monday to Thursday from 7am.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.