Toadie married longtime friend Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou), but his unresolved feelings for Mel after she returned from life on the run led to a fling.

Now, in an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com, Cowden was asked if Mel is truly over Toadie. "Apparently! Apparently, she is," she explained, referencing a recent scene which saw Mel tell Toadie they were never meant to be together.

"I think they started off as incredibly good friends, Toadie and Mel, and they got each other. And I think that's never gonna change.

More like this

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"So I think maybe she's realised that - I think she was so hurt that I don't think she could go back with him," she confirmed. "But I think she still loves him as a person, if you know what I mean; she adores him, and I think she always will."

While Mel's declaration came as a shock to Toadie, who seems to be spiralling into an existential crisis, her co-star Moloney agrees.

"Well, she's had that realisation that there would have been something that would have split them up along the way," he told RadioTimes.com.

"Absolutely!" replied Cowden, who also insisted that despite their inevitable split, Mel will always have a soft spot for Toadie.

"So, I think she does realise that, but I don't think that stops her from adoring him! Well, he's rather adorable!" she laughed.

As Toadie continues to struggle with his past ahead of his impending exit, he and Mel will soon be back in each other's orbits during a tense, action-packed week, which airs from Monday 19th August.

Read more:

Neighbours continues on Amazon Freevee every Monday to Thursday from 7am.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.