The American hospital drama follows Dr Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) as he becomes the medical director of one of the United States' oldest public hospitals.

Of course, with any drama also comes a sprawling cast, with this one including the likes of Doctor Who's Freema Agyeman, Anupam Kher and Janet Montgomery.

Whether you're keen to know more about the characters or have just tuned into the series and are wondering where you may have seen the actors before, scroll on to find out more about the cast of New Amsterdam.

Ryan Eggold as Dr Max Goodwin

Freema Agyeman as Dr Helen Sharpe

Janet Montgomery as Dr Lauren Bloom

Jocko Sims as Dr Floyd Reynolds

Tyler Labine as Dr Ignatius 'Iggy' Frome

Anupam Kher as Dr Vijay Kapoor

Sandra Mae Frank as Dr Elizabeth Wilder

Alejandro Hernandez as Casey Acosta

Debra Monk as Karen Brantley

Matthew Jeffers as Dr Mark Walsh

Megan Byrne as Gladys Miller

Em Grosland as Kai Brunstetter

Mike Doyle as Dr Martin McIntyre

Christine Chang as Dr Agnes Kao

Olivia Khoshatefeh as Dr Yasmin Turan

Stacey Raymond as Kerry Whitaker

Shiva Kalaiselvan as Dr Leyla Shinwari

Conner Marx as Ben Meyer

Ryan Eggold plays Dr Max Goodwin

Ryan Eggold as Dr Max Goodwin in New Amsterdam. Ralph Bavaro/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Who is Dr Max Goodwin? We follow enigmatic Max as he becomes the medical director at one of America's oldest public hospitals, going through all the ups and downs that come with its vast pool of staff and their own individual problems.

What else has Ryan Eggold been in? Aside from being known as the series lead of this hit show, Eggold is known for his roles in 90210, The Blacklist and its spin-off The Blacklist: Redemption.

Freema Agyeman plays Dr Helen Sharpe

Freema Agyeman as Dr Helen Sharpe in New Amsterdam. Will Hart/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Who is Dr Helen Sharpe? The head of the oncology department, Helen has to face some truly saddening cases in her day-to-day work. She becomes even more hands-on in the hospital when Max arrives, leading to the two developing a romantic spark that may cause some problems for their jobs.

What else has Freema Agyeman been in? Most UK viewers will known Agyeman for her role in Doctor Who as the Tenth Doctor's companion, Martha Jones, from 2007 to 2010. She has also starred in spin-off series Torchwood but also rose to fame in roles in Law & Order: UK and Sense8. More recently, she has starred in Dreamland and is currently featuring in the West End production of Romeo & Juliet.

Janet Montgomery plays Dr Lauren Bloom

Janet Montgomery as Dr Lauren Bloom in New Amsterdam. Virginia Sherwood/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Who is Dr Lauren Bloom? Lauren is the head of the emergency department who is very committed to her job and the success of the hospital, but is battling her own personal problems.

What else has Janet Montgomery been in? The English actress is known for her leading role in Salem and The Ex-Wife. She has also starred in Quantum Leap and This Is Us, as well as featuring in Black Mirror and Downton Abbey.

Jocko Sims plays Dr Floyd Reynolds

Jocko Sims as Dr Floyd Reynolds in New Amsterdam. Eric Liebowitz/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Who is Dr Floyd Reynolds? Floyd is the head of the cardiothoracic surgery division, and may seem as cool as a cucumber in many work-related scenarios but isn't exactly supportive of Max's new ways of doing things.

What else has Jocko Sims been in? Aside from his role in New Amsterdam, you may recognise Sims from The Last Ship, Masters of Sex and The Resident. He has also featured in multiple productions including Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, NCIS and MacGyver.

Tyler Labine plays Dr Ignatius 'Iggy' Frome

Tyler Labine as Dr Iggy Frome in New Amsterdam. Jocko Sims as Dr Floyd Reynolds in New Amsterdam

Who is Dr Ignatius 'Iggy' Frome? Iggy is the head of the psychiatry department and a barrel of laughs among the team, but is struggling with his own mental health issues on top of some pretty major patient storylines.

What else has Tyler Labine been in? Labine is known for his roles in Breaker High, Reaper, Invasion and Deadbeat, as well as voicing the character of Hunk in Voltron: Legendary Defender. He has also featured in films like Escape Room and Broken Star.

Anupam Kher plays Dr Vijay Kapoor

Anupam Kher as Dr Vijay Kapoor in New Amsterdam. Virginia Sherwood/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Who is Dr Vijay Kapoor? Vijay is the head of neurology, regularly adding some humour and lighthearted charm to the series as the father figure at the hospital.

What else has Anupam Kher been in? Considered one of the best actors in Indian cinema, it's safe to say that Kher has an extremely long list of roles under his belt, and earned a BAFTA nomination for his role in The Boy with the Topknot. More recently, he has starred in Trial by Fire and The Freelancer.

Sandra Mae Frank plays Dr Elizabeth Wilder

Sandra Mae Frank as Dr Elizabeth Wilder in New Amsterdam. Zach Dilgard/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Who is Dr Elizabeth Wilder? The newest chief of oncology, Elizabeth is a deaf surgeon who is introduced to the show in season 4.

What else has Sandra Mae Frank been in? Aside from raising awareness for deaf actors over the years, Frank has starred in Season of Love, Daybreak and multiple Broadway productions.

New Amsterdam seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix.

