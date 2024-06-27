Meet the cast of New Amsterdam
The series is now available to watch on Netflix.
There's no shortage of US procedural dramas to tuck into on the streamers, but there's a beloved one that has only recently landed on Netflix.
New Amsterdam initially premiered in 2018 and was cancelled after its fifth season, but thanks to recently coming to Netflix UK, a whole host of new viewers have flocked to the medical drama.
The American hospital drama follows Dr Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) as he becomes the medical director of one of the United States' oldest public hospitals.
Of course, with any drama also comes a sprawling cast, with this one including the likes of Doctor Who's Freema Agyeman, Anupam Kher and Janet Montgomery.
Whether you're keen to know more about the characters or have just tuned into the series and are wondering where you may have seen the actors before, scroll on to find out more about the cast of New Amsterdam.
New Amsterdam cast: Full list of characters and actors in hospital drama
Led by Ryan Eggold, the cast of New Amsterdam features a raft of acting talent.
Scroll on to find out more about the characters and the actors, including where you've seen them previously.
- Ryan Eggold as Dr Max Goodwin
- Freema Agyeman as Dr Helen Sharpe
- Janet Montgomery as Dr Lauren Bloom
- Jocko Sims as Dr Floyd Reynolds
- Tyler Labine as Dr Ignatius 'Iggy' Frome
- Anupam Kher as Dr Vijay Kapoor
- Sandra Mae Frank as Dr Elizabeth Wilder
- Alejandro Hernandez as Casey Acosta
- Debra Monk as Karen Brantley
- Matthew Jeffers as Dr Mark Walsh
- Megan Byrne as Gladys Miller
- Em Grosland as Kai Brunstetter
- Mike Doyle as Dr Martin McIntyre
- Christine Chang as Dr Agnes Kao
- Olivia Khoshatefeh as Dr Yasmin Turan
- Stacey Raymond as Kerry Whitaker
- Shiva Kalaiselvan as Dr Leyla Shinwari
- Conner Marx as Ben Meyer
Ryan Eggold plays Dr Max Goodwin
Who is Dr Max Goodwin? We follow enigmatic Max as he becomes the medical director at one of America's oldest public hospitals, going through all the ups and downs that come with its vast pool of staff and their own individual problems.
What else has Ryan Eggold been in? Aside from being known as the series lead of this hit show, Eggold is known for his roles in 90210, The Blacklist and its spin-off The Blacklist: Redemption.
Freema Agyeman plays Dr Helen Sharpe
Who is Dr Helen Sharpe? The head of the oncology department, Helen has to face some truly saddening cases in her day-to-day work. She becomes even more hands-on in the hospital when Max arrives, leading to the two developing a romantic spark that may cause some problems for their jobs.
What else has Freema Agyeman been in? Most UK viewers will known Agyeman for her role in Doctor Who as the Tenth Doctor's companion, Martha Jones, from 2007 to 2010. She has also starred in spin-off series Torchwood but also rose to fame in roles in Law & Order: UK and Sense8. More recently, she has starred in Dreamland and is currently featuring in the West End production of Romeo & Juliet.
Janet Montgomery plays Dr Lauren Bloom
Who is Dr Lauren Bloom? Lauren is the head of the emergency department who is very committed to her job and the success of the hospital, but is battling her own personal problems.
What else has Janet Montgomery been in? The English actress is known for her leading role in Salem and The Ex-Wife. She has also starred in Quantum Leap and This Is Us, as well as featuring in Black Mirror and Downton Abbey.
Jocko Sims plays Dr Floyd Reynolds
Who is Dr Floyd Reynolds? Floyd is the head of the cardiothoracic surgery division, and may seem as cool as a cucumber in many work-related scenarios but isn't exactly supportive of Max's new ways of doing things.
What else has Jocko Sims been in? Aside from his role in New Amsterdam, you may recognise Sims from The Last Ship, Masters of Sex and The Resident. He has also featured in multiple productions including Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, NCIS and MacGyver.
Tyler Labine plays Dr Ignatius 'Iggy' Frome
Who is Dr Ignatius 'Iggy' Frome? Iggy is the head of the psychiatry department and a barrel of laughs among the team, but is struggling with his own mental health issues on top of some pretty major patient storylines.
What else has Tyler Labine been in? Labine is known for his roles in Breaker High, Reaper, Invasion and Deadbeat, as well as voicing the character of Hunk in Voltron: Legendary Defender. He has also featured in films like Escape Room and Broken Star.
Anupam Kher plays Dr Vijay Kapoor
Who is Dr Vijay Kapoor? Vijay is the head of neurology, regularly adding some humour and lighthearted charm to the series as the father figure at the hospital.
What else has Anupam Kher been in? Considered one of the best actors in Indian cinema, it's safe to say that Kher has an extremely long list of roles under his belt, and earned a BAFTA nomination for his role in The Boy with the Topknot. More recently, he has starred in Trial by Fire and The Freelancer.
Sandra Mae Frank plays Dr Elizabeth Wilder
Who is Dr Elizabeth Wilder? The newest chief of oncology, Elizabeth is a deaf surgeon who is introduced to the show in season 4.
What else has Sandra Mae Frank been in? Aside from raising awareness for deaf actors over the years, Frank has starred in Season of Love, Daybreak and multiple Broadway productions.
New Amsterdam seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix.
