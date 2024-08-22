US reviews for the third season have been strong, with many calling it the best outing of the show to date - it can't come to the UK soon enough.

While many of the season 1 and season 2 cast members are returning, season 3 is also introducing some notable new additions, headlined by Kit Harington's new character Henry Muck.

Myha'la as Harper Stern in Industry. BBC/Bad Wolf Productions/HBO/Nick Strasburg

The official synopsis for the new season says: "In season 3, as Pierpoint looks to the future and takes a big bet on ethical investing, Yasmin (Marisa Abela), Robert (Harry Lawtey) and Eric (Ken Leung) find themselves front and centre in the splashy IPO of Lumi, a green tech energy company led by the British aristocrat Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington), the embodiment of 'old money' privilege.

"Since leaving Pierpoint, Harper (Myha’la) is eager to get back into the addictive thrill of finance, and finds an unlikely partner in FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig (Sarah Goldberg)."

Speaking at the premiere of the new season in June, co-creator Konrad Kay said that their goal was to make the new episodes "super intense".

His co-creator and co-showrunner Mickey Down added: "Episode 2 is just intense, intense, intense, intense. Episode 3, they go to Switzerland [for a break], and then it’s just incredibly intense again."

Industry season 3 will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in October 2024.

