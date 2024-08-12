Doctor Who and Industry stars in first look at tense new thriller Curfew
When a murder takes place, Pamela Green will do all she can to find out the truth.
An thrilling new drama is coming to Paramount Plus later this year, with Mandip Gill, Sarah Parish, Mitchell Robertson and Alexandra Burke set to helm the series.
Adapted from Jayne Cowie's novel After Dark, Curfew is set in an alternate reality where all men live under The Women's Safety Act and are bound by a strict curfew from 7pm to 7am every night – with their movements tracked by an ankle tag.
But when a brutal murder takes place during curfew hours and the woman's body is left on the steps of the Women's Safety Centre, police officer Pamela Green (Sarah Parish) believes that a man is responsible.
But given the curfew system, her theory isn't believed.
In the series, The Women's Safety Act is widely considered as effective at protecting women, who have been able to go out at night without looking over their shoulders, and nobody wants to hear different.
First-look images of the six-part series have been released, giving a closer look at Parish's character as she sets out to find the truth, but there are people in high places determined to make sure she doesn't discover what really happened.
In the photos, Parish can be seen alongside Mitchell Robertson (above), who is a rookie cop shadowing Pamela on his first murder investigation.
Elsewhere, Mandip Gill (Doctor Who) joins the cast as Sarah, an employee at the local Women's Safety Centre, alongside Alexandra Burke (Sister Act) as Helen, a well intentioned local school teacher, advocator for the curfew and close friend of Sarah's.
Further cast members include Lucy Benjamin (Detectorists), Larry Lamb (Gavin and Stacey), Bobby Brazier (EastEnders), Anita Dobson (EastEnders), Tommy McDonnell (Alice & Jack), Adam Korson (This Is Us), Amy Louise Pemberton (DC's Legends of Tomorrow), Imogen Sandhu (Casualty), James Craven (Coronation Street), Selorm Adonu (Man to Man) and newcomer Raphael D'Alterio.
