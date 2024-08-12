But when a brutal murder takes place during curfew hours and the woman's body is left on the steps of the Women's Safety Centre, police officer Pamela Green (Sarah Parish) believes that a man is responsible.

But given the curfew system, her theory isn't believed.

Mandip Gill as Sarah and Alexandra Burke as Helen. Paramount Plus

In the series, The Women's Safety Act is widely considered as effective at protecting women, who have been able to go out at night without looking over their shoulders, and nobody wants to hear different.

First-look images of the six-part series have been released, giving a closer look at Parish's character as she sets out to find the truth, but there are people in high places determined to make sure she doesn't discover what really happened.

In the photos, Parish can be seen alongside Mitchell Robertson (above), who is a rookie cop shadowing Pamela on his first murder investigation.

Mitchell Robertson as Eddie. Paramount Plus

Elsewhere, Mandip Gill (Doctor Who) joins the cast as Sarah, an employee at the local Women's Safety Centre, alongside Alexandra Burke (Sister Act) as Helen, a well intentioned local school teacher, advocator for the curfew and close friend of Sarah's.

Further cast members include Lucy Benjamin (Detectorists), Larry Lamb (Gavin and Stacey), Bobby Brazier (EastEnders), Anita Dobson (EastEnders), Tommy McDonnell (Alice & Jack), Adam Korson (This Is Us), Amy Louise Pemberton (DC's Legends of Tomorrow), Imogen Sandhu (Casualty), James Craven (Coronation Street), Selorm Adonu (Man to Man) and newcomer Raphael D'Alterio.

Curfew will debut exclusively on Paramount Plus this autumn – get a seven-day free trial on Amazon Prime Video.

