There are a couple of returning stars, including iconic comedian Paul Chuckle as Gloria’s dad Trevor, as well as Les Dennis, who we last saw in season 2, and Stephen Bailey who starred in season 3.

Some of the new actors joining The Madame Blanc Mysteries for its fourth instalment include Samantha Power (Coronation Street), Charlie Condou (Unforgotten), Richard Blackwood (EastEnders), Danny Hatchard (Our Girl), Graeme Hawley (Finding Alice), Lorraine Burroughs (Sweetpea) and Edward MacLiam (Cucumber).

Richard Blackwood.

Of course, it would quite be The Madame Blanc Mysteries without Sally Lindsay at its helm as Jean White, but this season, Jean's set to reckon with a "fledgling romance" with sidekick Dom Hayes, played by Steve Edge.

On the announcement of the new cast, Lindsay said: "I am very proud to say that yet again Ste. Victoire has attracted a plethora of brilliant guest stars and we have been blown away with how their talent has lifted our scripts off the page.

"We also welcome back some of our beloved semi-regulars so have fun in the sunshine with all the regular gang. We can't wait for you to meet our brand-new characters as well as catching up with what our permanent residents are up to as well as working out 6 brand new mysteries with Jean."

The rest of the season 4 cast includes series co-writer Sue Vincent (Mount Pleasant) as mechanic Gloria Beaushaw, Robin Askwith (Strike) and Sue Holderness (Only Fools and Horses) as Jeremy and Judith Lloyd James, Alex Gaumond (Derry Girls) as Chief of Police André Caron and Tony Robinson as Dom’s Uncle Patrick.

As for what kind of cases await this season, we'll just have to wait and see. However, Lindsay did tease some of what's to come in season 4 in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Covers Party.

Lindsay revealed: "We open with two 75-year-old hotties on jet skis flying across the Mediterranean, and then they find a dead body. So, I don't think I've seen that on television before. I hope I haven't.

"And my husband's done an amazing Hawaii Five-0 riff to it. So, that's what I want everyone to start off with.

"But, actually, the edit's come out really well. We've got some brilliant actors, brilliant friends in it again, so yeah, I'm very proud."

Lindsay's husband is Steve White, a musician and drummer who wrote the show's main theme, Passing Through – so, it seems as though we have some fitting musical accompaniments to look forward to as well.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries will return to Channel 5 for its fourth season this March 2025.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.