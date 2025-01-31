Madame Blanc Mysteries' Sally Lindsay teases first for season 4
"I don't think I've seen that on television before. I hope I haven't."
Channel 5 detective drama The Madame Blanc Mysteries, which is written by and stars Sally Lindsay and Sue Vincent, is returning for its fourth season this year, and fans should expect to see a TV first this time around, according to Lindsay.
While attending the Radio Times Covers Party alongside Mrs Sidhu Investigates star Meera Syal, The Marlow Murder Club's Samantha Bond and Whitstable Pearl's Kerry Godliman, Linday opened up about what fans can expect from season 4.
She said: "We open with two 75-year-old hotties on jet skis flying across the Mediterranean, and then they find a dead body. So, I don't think I've seen that on television before. I hope I haven't.
"And my husband's done an amazing Hawaii Five-0 riff to it. So, that's what I want everyone to start off with.
"But, actually, the edit's come out really well. We've got some brilliant actors, brilliant friends in it again, so yeah, I'm very proud."
Lindsay's husband is Steve White, a musician and drummer who also wrote the show's main theme, Passing Through.
Read more:
- Madame Blanc Mysteries' Sally Lindsay talks female-centric writing and industry progress
- McDonald & Dodds star says show could find another home after cancellation
The Madame Blanc Mysteries also stars Steve Edge, Sue Holderness, Robin Askwith, Alex Gaumond, Tony Robinson and Paul Chuckle, and most recently aired its 2024 Christmas special.
While attending the Radio Times Covers Party, Lindsay was asked whether she could see herself ever returning to her Coronation Street character Shelley Unwin.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
"It's a great job and I've always said this about Coronation Street, never say never," Lindsay said. "It has been many years now and I've got my own show and I produce as well, so it's probably not for me.
"But I absolutely think it's the best thing ever for people to go back, because it's like another world. It's a great job."
The Madame Blanc Mysteries will return to Channel 5 for fourth season in 2025.
Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.