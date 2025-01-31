She said: "We open with two 75-year-old hotties on jet skis flying across the Mediterranean, and then they find a dead body. So, I don't think I've seen that on television before. I hope I haven't.

"And my husband's done an amazing Hawaii Five-0 riff to it. So, that's what I want everyone to start off with.

"But, actually, the edit's come out really well. We've got some brilliant actors, brilliant friends in it again, so yeah, I'm very proud."

Meera Syal, Samantha Bond, Sally Lindsay and Kerry Godliman at the Radio Times Covers Party. Radio Times/Ray Burmiston

Lindsay's husband is Steve White, a musician and drummer who also wrote the show's main theme, Passing Through.

Read more:

The Madame Blanc Mysteries also stars Steve Edge, Sue Holderness, Robin Askwith, Alex Gaumond, Tony Robinson and Paul Chuckle, and most recently aired its 2024 Christmas special.

While attending the Radio Times Covers Party, Lindsay was asked whether she could see herself ever returning to her Coronation Street character Shelley Unwin.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

"It's a great job and I've always said this about Coronation Street, never say never," Lindsay said. "It has been many years now and I've got my own show and I produce as well, so it's probably not for me.

"But I absolutely think it's the best thing ever for people to go back, because it's like another world. It's a great job."

The Madame Blanc Mysteries will return to Channel 5 for fourth season in 2025.

Ad

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.